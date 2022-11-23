Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2022: SRE,COP,NILE,ENB,ENB.TO,HLX,TALO

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) slipping by 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% retreat while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.6%, rebounding from a midday slide.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.01 lower at $77.94 per barrel, dropping to its lowest price since Sept. 27, after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 18, exceeding market expectations for a 2.6-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $3.18 to $85.18 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.53 to $7.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sempra (SRE) added 1.3% on Wednesday after overnight saying it has signed a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with ConocoPhillips (COP) for 5 million tons of liquefied natural gas yearly from the initial phaseoft its Port Arthur LNG project in Texas. As part of the deal, Conoco will acquire a 30% equity stake in phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG in addition to managing feedgas supply requirements for the proposed liquefaction facility. ConocoPhillips shares were 2.3% lower late Wednesday.

BitNile Holdings (NILE) rose 10% after setting the record date of Dec. 30 for the distribution on Jan. 5 of 140 million shares and warrants to buy an additional 140 million shares of its Imperalis Holding subsidiary. Following the spin-off, BileNile will remain the largest shareholder in Imperalis, which is being renamed TurnOnGreen.

Enbridge (ENB) climbed 1.1% on Wednesday after the pipeline and energy infrastructure company said a 480-megawatt wind farm offshore France developed by its EIH subsidiary, together with EDF Renewables and CPP Investments, is now fully operational after nearly three years of construction.

Among decliners, Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) dropped 4.1%. The offshore energy services company said a Talos Energy (TALO) affiliate has extended its contract for the Helix Producer I floating production vessel in the Gulf of Mexico for an extra year through June 1, 2024. Talos shares also were 1.1% lower.

