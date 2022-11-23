Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2022: NILE, ENB, ENB.TO, HLX

Energy stocks were extending their Wednesday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.6% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $3.35 to $77.60 per barrel, adding to a prior retreat, after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 18 compared with market expectations for a 2.6-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $3.51 to $84.85 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.45 higher at $7.23 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BitNile Holdings (NILE) rose 4.8% after setting the record date of Dec. 30 for the distribution on Jan. 5 of 140 million shares and warrants to buy an additional 140 million shares of its Imperalis Holding subsidiary. Following the spin-off, BileNile will remain the largest shareholder in Imperalis, which is being renamed TurnOnGreen.

Enbridge (ENB) climbed 0.4% on Wednesday after the pipeline and energy infrastructure company said a 480-megawatt wind farm offshore France and developed by its EIH subsidiary, together with EDF Renewables and CPP Investments, is now fully operational after nearly three years of construction.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) dropped 4.2%. The offshore energy services company said a Talos Energy (TALO) affiliate has extended its contract for the Helix Producer I floating production vessel in the Gulf of Mexico for an extra year through June 1, 2024. Talos shares also were 1.4% lower.

