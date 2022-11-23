Energy
HLX

Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2022: HLX, TALO, SRE, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

November 23, 2022 — 09:24 am EST

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping 1.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 2.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 8% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.2% at $78.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 3.3% to $85.47 per barrel and natural gas futures were 10.2% higher at $7.47 per 1 million BTU.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) said a Talos Energy (TALO) affiliate has extended for one year the term of its contract with the company for the Helix Producer I floating production vessel in the Gulf of Mexico. Helix Energy was 0.5% lower pre-bell.

Sempra (SRE) said its Sempra Infrastructure subsidiary and ConocoPhillips (COP) have entered into a 20-year sale and purchase agreement for 5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from phase 1 of the proposed Port Arthur LNG project under development in Texas. Sempra was up 0.1% recently.

