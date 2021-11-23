Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2021: TTE, RDS.A, RDS.B

Energy stocks were on the rise in the lead up to Tuesday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 1.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) gained 1.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) climbed 3.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.07 at $77.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.29 to $80.98 per barrel and natural gas futures were 27 cents higher at $5.05 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 1.4% after the French energy major said it was teaming up with the General Electricity Company of Libya to develop solar photovoltaic projects with a capacity totaling 500 megawatts that would supply electricity to the country's national grid.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) shares were marginally higher after its subsidiary Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd. announced plans to construct a new pyrolysis oil upgrader unit in Pulau Bukom, Singapore.

