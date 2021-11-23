Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2021: PUMP,CLR,TTE,COP,HES,OEG

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.75 higher at $78.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.78 to $82.48 per barrel, reversing a brief downturn that followed the White House disclosing plans for a 50 million-barrel release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to lower global energy prices. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.18 to $4.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) added 5.3% after late Monday saying it has entered into a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ending the agency's probe of the oilfield services company without having to pay any monetary penalty. ProPetro said it agreed to cease and desist from violations of specified provisions of the federal securities laws and rules.

Continental Resources (CLR) rose 8.1% after saying lenders increased its borrowing capacity available by $300 million to $2 billion.

TotalEnergies (TTE) added 1.8% after Tuesday announcing plans to develop 500 megawatts of solar photovoltaic projects with the General Electricity Company of Libya. National regulators have approved the purchase by TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips (COP) of an 8.16% interest in the Waha concessions in Libya now held by Hess (HES), increasing TotalEnergies' overall stake to 20.41%.

To the downside, Orbital Energy Group (OEG) was 0.6% lower, giving back a nearly 3% advance earlier Tuesday after a regulatory filing showed CEO James O'Neil late last week bought 60,000 shares of the electric utility's shares at $2.593 apiece, increasing his overall stake to 749,263 shares.

