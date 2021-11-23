Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2021: CLR,TTE,COP,HES,OEG

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.90 to $78.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.63 to $81.63 per barrel, reversing a brief downturn that followed the White House disclosing plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of broader efforts by nations to lower global energy prices. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.25 higher at $5.03 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Continental Resources (CLR) rose 6.9% after saying lenders increased its borrowing capacity available by $300 million to $2 billion.

TotalEnergies (TTE) added 1.7% after Tuesday announcing plans to develop 500 megawatts of solar photovoltaic projects with the General Electricity Company of Libya. National regulators have approved the purchase by TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips (COP) of an 8.16% interest in the Waha concessions in Libya now held by Hess (HES), increasing TotalEnergies' overall stake to 20.41%.

Orbital Energy Group (OEG) was 1% lower, giving back a nearly 3% advance earlier Tuesday after a regulatory filing showed CEO James O'Neil late last week bought 60,000 shares of the electric utility's shares at $2.593 apiece, increasing his overall stake to 749,263 shares.

