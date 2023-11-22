Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2023: ESGL, APA, MDU

Energy stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index rose 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.2%.

US commercial crude oil stocks, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, surged by 8.7 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 17 after a 3.6-million-barrel jump in the previous week, versus the 1.8-million-barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.2% to $76.84 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1% to $81.73 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 7 billion cubic feet in the week ended Nov. 17, compared with a 3-billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 60 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 2.3% to $2.91 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, ESGL (ESGL) said Quek Leng Chuang, chairman and chief executive officer, recently acquired 191,348 ordinary shares for an average price of $0.50 apiece, increasing his ownership stake to 31.3% from 29.8%. Its stock jumped 8.1%.

APA (APA) shares fell 0.3% after Citigroup downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut its target price to $37 from $52.

MDU Resources (MDU) gained 2.2% after the company said Tuesday it's planning to spend $2.8 billion in capital investments, from 2024 through 2028.

