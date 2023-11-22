Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2023: EQNR, MDU, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 4.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 4.3% at $74.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 4.2% to $78.98 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $2.843 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) is looking to produce oil from its facilities in Norway at the end of this decade as much as its output in 2020 and may even extend this production target to 2035, Reuters reported, citing the company's head of Norway operations, Kjetil Hove. Equinor was slipping nearly 2% pre-bell.

MDU Resources Group (MDU) was advancing 0.8% after saying it is planning to spend $2.8 billion in capital investments, from 2024 through 2028.

