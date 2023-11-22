Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2023: APA, MDU

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was declining 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was fractionally lower.

US commercial crude oil stocks, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, surged by 8.7 million barrels during the week ended Nov. 17 after a 3.6-million-barrel jump in the previous week, versus the 1.8-million-barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.1% to $76.12 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 2% to $80.87 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 7 billion cubic feet in the week ended Nov. 17, compared with a 3-billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 60 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.3% higher at $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, APA (APA) shares fell 0.9% after Citigroup downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut its target price to $37 from $52.

MDU Resources (MDU) gained almost 2% after it said Tuesday it's planning to spend $2.8 billion in capital investments, from 2024 through 2028.

