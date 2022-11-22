Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2022: EQNR, TTE, VAL, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.71% at $81.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.72% to $88.95 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.56% lower at $6.54 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was gaining more than 3% after saying that it and its partners plan on investing 14.8 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.45 billion) in a planned deepwater development in Norway.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up more than 2% after the company and Air Liquide said they are working together to produce low-carbon hydrogen for the energy company's biorefinery in Paris.

Valaris (VAL) was climbing past 2% after saying its drillship VALARIS DS-12 secured a four-well contract worth $136.4 million, including a mobilization fee, with BP (BP) offshore Egypt.

