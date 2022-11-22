Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2022: DEN,BKR,TNP

Energy stocks were rebounding strongly Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.4% advance while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.86 to $81.90 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.89 to $89.34 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $6.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Denbury (DEN) rose nearly 5% after a Roth Capital upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to buy from neutral coupled with a $5 increase in its price target for Denbury shares to $108.

Baker Hughes (BKR) gained nearly 3% after the UK Competition and Markets Authority Tuesday said it was referring the company's proposed acquisition of Oz MidCo for an in-depth investigation to determine its likely impact on competition. The company told MTnewswires it was reviewing the agency's initial findings and was continuing to work with the regulator to address its concerns.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) slumped more than 11% after the petroleum shipping firm reported Q3 net income of $1.48 per share, reversing a $1.72 per share net loss during the same quarter last but trailing the two-analyst mean expecting a $2.19 per share profit. Voyage revenue increased to $223.7 million from $131.6 million last year but also lagged the $186.9 million Street view.

