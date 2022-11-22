Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2022: CSIQ,DEN,BKR,TNP

Energy stocks eased slightly from their midday highs Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.9% in late trade and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) adding 3.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.3% advance while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.91 higher at $80.95 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was last seen advancing $1.22 to $88.67 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $6.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) slid 1.5% after the solar-power components manufacturer reported a 57% increase in Q3 revenue, rising to $1.93 billion but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.07 billion in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company also is projecting $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter compared with the analyst mean looking for $2.11 billion in Q4 revenue.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) slumped more than 11% after the petroleum shipping firm reported a Q3 net income of $1.48 per share, reversing a $1.72 per share net loss during the same quarter last but trailing the two-analyst mean expecting a $2.19 per share profit. Voyage revenue increased to $170.9 million from $131.6 million last year but also lagged the $186.9 million Street view.

On the upside, Baker Hughes (BKR) gained almost 3% after the UK Competition and Markets Authority Tuesday said it was referring the company's proposed acquisition of Oz MidCo for an in-depth investigation to determine its likely impact on competition. The company told MTnewswires it was reviewing the agency's initial findings and was continuing to work with the regulator to address its concerns.

Denbury (DEN) rose over 5% after Roth Capital upgraded the oil and natural gas producer to buy from neutral and increased its price target for Denbury shares by $5 to $108.

