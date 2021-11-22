Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2021: GDP,FLNC,APO,HLX

Energy stocks added to their Monday rally this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 2.3% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.9% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.81 higher at $76.75 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.70 to $79.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.28 to $4.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) increased 6.7% after the energy producer Monday agreed to a $480 million buyout transaction from private-equity investors Paloma Partners, which will pay $23 for each Goodrich share through an upcoming tender offer, or 7% above Friday's closing price.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) rose 2.8% after Credit Suisse began coverage of the company's shares with an outperform stock rating and a $50 price target, citing likely benefits from a growing battery-storage market.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) climbed 2.5% after Monday saying it secured a five-well complete abandonment project in the Tui Field, offshore New Plymouth in New Zealand through a new contract from the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Apollo Global Management (APO) added 2% after the private-equity firm Monday said it was acquiring a 50% stake in energy storage and renewable energy producer Broad Reach Power from existing investor EnCap Investments and its co-investment partners Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. EnCap and its partners will retain the remaining 50% of Broad Reach Power and are committing, together with the Apollo funds, to provide up to $400 million of additional equity for Broad Reach.

