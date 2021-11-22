Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2021: CEI, BHP, RDS.A, RDS.B, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Monday's pre-bell trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.07%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.06% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.70 at $75.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.64 to $78.25 per barrel and natural gas futures were 27 cents lower at $4.79 per 1 million BTU.

Camber Energy (CEI) was rallying past 14% after saying the New York Stock Exchange has granted its request for an extension to file its outstanding financial reports and regain compliance with the bourse's continued listing requirements.

BHP Group (BHP) was up more than 1% after the company and Woodside Petroleum said they have entered into a binding share sale deal to merge BHP's oil-and-gas portfolio with Woodside.

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Shell Energy Operations subsidiary said it has struck a deal to acquire energy retailer Powershop Australia. Royal Dutch Shell was declining by more than 1% recently.

