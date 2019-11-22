Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2019: XOM, CVS, COP, SLB, OXY, TOT, LNG, GEOS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.01%

CVX: flat

COP: flat

SLB: +0.08%

OXY: flat

Most leading energy stocks were flat during pre-market trading hours Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery lost 32 cents to $58.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract declined 20 cents to $63.77 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.60 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was declining almost 0.1% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was up 0.8%.

In other sector news:

(+) Cheniere Energy (LNG) gained less than 1% after announcing that the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved its plan to construct the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion project.

(+) Total S.A (TOT) gained about 0.6% during pre-bell trading. The company agreed to develop six new solar distributed generation projects in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

(=) Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was flat after reporting fiscal Q4 net profit of $0.63 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.02 per share a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM CVS COP SLB OXY

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular