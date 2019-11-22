Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2019: XOM, CVS, COP, SLB, OXY, TOT, LNG, GEOS

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.01%

CVX: flat

COP: flat

SLB: +0.08%

OXY: flat

Most leading energy stocks were flat during pre-market trading hours Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery lost 32 cents to $58.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract declined 20 cents to $63.77 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.60 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was declining almost 0.1% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was up 0.8%.

In other sector news:

(+) Cheniere Energy (LNG) gained less than 1% after announcing that the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved its plan to construct the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion project.

(+) Total S.A (TOT) gained about 0.6% during pre-bell trading. The company agreed to develop six new solar distributed generation projects in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

(=) Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was flat after reporting fiscal Q4 net profit of $0.63 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.02 per share a year ago.

