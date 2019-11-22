Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2019: DLNG,BWEN,GEOS,CRZO

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks retreated this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling less than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 81 cents lower at $57.77 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract declined 39 cents to $63.58 per barrel. December natural gas futures added 10 cents to finish at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US energy companies pulled another three oil drill rigs from the field during the seven days ended Nov. 22, reducing the number of active rigs to 671 and keeping the tally at its lowest level since March 2017, according to data compiled by oilfield-services company Baker Hughes (BKR). A year ago, there were 885 oil rigs in use across the United States. The number of active natural gas rigs in the US remained steady compared with last week at 129. Canadian operators also idled two oil rigs this week but brought five gas rigs online for a total of 137 rigs, up three overall from the prior week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) was fractionally lower in late Friday trading after the liquefied natural gas shipping company reported a 9.7% increase in voyage revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $34.4 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $33.5 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) Broadwind Energy (BWEN) was more than 5% higher after the wind-power provider for the energy, mining and infrastructure industries Friday said it received its first significant solar market order to be produced at the company's Red Wolf facility in Sanford, N.C.

(+) Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was maintaining a 2% advance late Friday after the seismic-data company reported a $0.63 per share profit for its Q4 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.02 per share net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue jumped 40.3% over year-ago levels to $28.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) turned over 1% lower in late trade. A regulatory filing late Thursday showing board member Steven Webster this week purchased a combined 71,047 of the company's shares, boosting his direct stake to more than 2.87 million shares. Webster spent $454,771 over two days of open-market transactions, including acquiring a total of 50,000 shares on Wednesday at a weighted average price of $6.47 and another 21,047 shares on Thursday for about $6.23 each.

