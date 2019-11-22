Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2019: BWEN,GEOS,CRZO

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising about 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was slipping 71 cents to $57.87 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was declining 52 cents to $63.45 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling nearly 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead almost 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was nearly 0.3% higher in recent trade.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Broadwind Energy (BWEN) was 4.5% higher after the wind-power provider for the energy, mining and infrastructure industries Friday said it received its first significant solar market order to be produced at the company's Red Wolf facility in Sanford, N.C.

In other sector news:

(+) Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was maintaining a 2% advance on Friday after the seismic-data company reported a $0.63 per share profit for its Q4 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.02 per share net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue jumped 40.3% over year-ago levels to $28.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) turned fractionally higher in recent trade after a regulatory filing late Thursday showing board member Steven Webster this week purchased a combined 71,047 of the company's shares, boosting his direct stake to more than 2.87 million shares. Webster spent $454,771 over two days of open-market transactions, including acquiring a total of 50,000 shares on Wednesday at a weighted average price of $6.47 and another 21,047 shares on Thursday for about $6.23 each.

