Energy Sector Update for 11/22/2019: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA report, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude retreated from a two-month high on Friday while ending the week little changed as investors assessed the possibility of extension of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-plus production cuts amid growing US supplies and concern the initial China trade deal may not be done in December.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell more than 1% to $57.90 on Friday, compared with $57.72 a week ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Oil prices jumped to their strongest level since late September on Thursday after Reuters said OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia (OPEC-plus) were likely to extend 1.2 million barrels of output cuts by another three months to mid-2020. The cartel, which has reduced supplies since the end of last year, is scheduled to hold a meeting over Dec. 5-6.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have offered this week supportive comments on the state of trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies, papering over investors' concern the possibility of a phase-one deal in December is diminishing.

Chinese President Jinping reportedly called on trade officials on both sides to "strengthen communications" while saying his country has "been working actively to try not to have a trade war." Meanwhile, President Trump also weighed in, reportedly saying that the trade deal is "potentially very close."

December 15 is the deadline for another round of tariff increase in China, which has been calling for mutual withdrawal of import tariffs as part of the initial trade agreement. One of the US' chief demands is for China to buy $50 billion of its agricultural products.

China and the US have been engaged in bilateral talks for the past 16 months to resolve a trade row that has proved detrimental to the health of the global economy, with both OPEC and the International Energy Agency cutting their respective demand growth forecasts for 2020.

On Friday, data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes showed the US oil rig count fell by three to 671 during the week that ended on Nov. 22, declining for the fifth week to a 32-month low. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US fell by three to 803 as gas rigs were flat at 129.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation slid by two to 86, and gas rigs were up by five to 51 during the week. As a result, the North American total was unchanged at 940 versus 1,283 a year ago, the data showed.

Crude stockpiles jumped by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 15 - that compares with expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel jump in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.