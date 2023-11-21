Energy Sector Update for 11/21/2023: GLNG, OVV, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $77.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.6% to $81.87 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.877 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Golar LNG (GLNG) reported Q3 net income attributable to the company of $92.5 million, down from $141.1 million a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $49 million. Golar LNG was advancing 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

Ovintiv (OVV) said a previously announced underwritten offering of 9.4 million common shares by NMB Stock Trust, the selling stockholder, was priced at $44.35 per share for gross proceeds of about $416.9 million. Ovintiv was 1% lower pre-bell.

