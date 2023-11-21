News & Insights

Energy
GLNG

Energy Sector Update for 11/21/2023: GLNG, OVV, XLE, USO, UNG

November 21, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $77.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.6% to $81.87 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.877 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Golar LNG (GLNG) reported Q3 net income attributable to the company of $92.5 million, down from $141.1 million a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $49 million. Golar LNG was advancing 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

Ovintiv (OVV) said a previously announced underwritten offering of 9.4 million common shares by NMB Stock Trust, the selling stockholder, was priced at $44.35 per share for gross proceeds of about $416.9 million. Ovintiv was 1% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLNG
OVV
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.