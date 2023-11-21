News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/21/2023: FE, EQNR, NOG, AEE

November 21, 2023 — 03:37 pm EST

Energy stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little changed $77.84 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent rose 0.2% to $82.50 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1% to $2.85 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, FirstEnergy (FE) named Toby Thomas as chief operating officer, starting Nov. 30. Its shares rose 0.3%.

Equinor (EQNR) is looking to produce oil from its facilities in Norway at the end of the decade as much as its output in 2020 and may even extend this production target to 2035, Reuters reported Tuesday. Equinor shares fell 0.9%.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) agreed with private parties to acquire non-operated interests for $170 million in cash and 107,657 shares of common stock. Its shares were down 0.3%.

Ameren (AEE) said the Illinois Commerce Commission issued an order last week to approve a $112 million annual base rate increase for Ameren Illinois' natural gas delivery service, effective this month. Ameren shares fell 0.4%.

