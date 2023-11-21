Energy Sector Update for 11/21/2023: EQNR, NOG, AEE

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.5% to $77.48 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.3% to $82.07 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% lower at $2.85 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Equinor (EQNR) is looking to produce oil from its facilities in Norway at the end of the decade as much as its output in 2020 and may even extend this production target to 2035, Reuters reported Tuesday. Equinor shares were down 0.9%.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) said Tuesday it signed a deal with private parties to acquire non-operated interests for a total of $170 million in cash and 107,657 shares of common stock. Its shares were down 0.6%.

Ameren (AEE) said in a Tuesday filing that the Illinois Commerce Commission issued an order last week to approve a $112 million annual base rate increase for Ameren Illinois' natural gas delivery service, effective this month. Ameren shares were slightly lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.