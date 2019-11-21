Energy Sector Update for 11/21/2019: XOM,DCP,SDRL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.50%

CVX +0.98%

COP +1.40%

SLB +0.97%

OXY +1.83%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was rising $1.06 to $58.07 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was advancing $1.09 to $63.49 per barrel. December natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.55 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead almost 2.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was slipping about 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a more than 1.4% gain in recent trade.

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 1.5% on Thursday after Reuters said the energy major is speeding up efforts to sell up to $25 billion in assets by 2021 - up $10 billion over its prior plans - to raise funding for its core projects. The company also reportedly suspended work at Vaca Muerta shale formation in Argentina's Patagonia region while it seeks clarity on the energy policy of President-elect Alberto Fernandez.

(+) DCP Midstream (DCP) was fractionally higher after the pipeline company said it has closed on the sale of its Rock Creek Asset in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandle region and increasing the proceeds from non-core asset sales this year to around $185 million.

(-) Seadrill (SDRL) plunged almost 22% on Thursday after the oilfield-services company saw its Q3 net loss more than double compared with year-ago levels, widening to $5.21 per share from $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.20 loss. It also said board chairman John Fredriksen is retiring and will be succeeded by Glen Ole Rodland.

