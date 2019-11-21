Energy Sector Update for 11/21/2019: CPST,NRG,XOM,DCP,SDRL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +2.14%

CVX +1.09%

COP +1.63%

SLB +1.13%

OXY +1.62%

Energy stocks extended their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Thursday climbing nearly 1.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 1.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled $1.57 higher at $58.58 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract advanced $1.49 to $63.89 per barrel. December natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Capstone Turbine (CPST) was nearly 3% higher late Thursday after the power-generation equipment company said former NRG Energy (NRG) executive Denise Wilson joined its board of directors after earlier voting to expanding the board by an additional member. Connected with her appointment, Wilson - who previously was the president for new business development at NRG and earlier was chief administration officer for the power merchant - this week received a stock grant of 12,980 shares, according to a new regulatory filing.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose more than 2% on Thursday after Reuters said the energy major is speeding up efforts to sell up to $25 billion in assets by 2021 - up $10 billion over its prior plans - to raise funding for its core projects. The company also reportedly suspended work at Vaca Muerta shale formation in Argentina's Patagonia region while it seeks clarity on the energy policy of President-elect Alberto Fernandez.

(+) DCP Midstream (DCP) was 1.4% higher in late trade after the pipeline company said it has closed on the sale of its Rock Creek Asset in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandle region and increasing the proceeds from non-core asset sales this year to around $185 million.

(-) Seadrill (SDRL) plunged 22% on Thursday after the oilfield-services company saw its Q3 net loss more than double compared with year-ago levels, widening to $5.21 per share from $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.20 loss. It also said board chairman John Fredriksen is retiring and will be succeeded by Glen Ole Rodland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.