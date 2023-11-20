News & Insights

Energy
VEON

Energy Sector Update for 11/20/2023: VEON, SMR, ENLT

November 20, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 1.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 2.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 2.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.3% to $77.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 2.2% at $82.34. Natural gas futures were down 1.5% to $2.915 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, VEON (VEON) rose 6.7% after saying its Q3 swung to earnings of $0.26 per diluted share from last year's loss of $0.29, adding that it now expects full-year revenue to grow 18% to 20%, from prior outlook of 16% to 19%.

NuScale Power (SMR) rallied 9.2%, after saying it will collaborate with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development center, to conduct a techno-economic assessment of a clean energy option for a US chemical company.

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) was down 0.5% after reporting Q3 earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEON
SMR
ENLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.