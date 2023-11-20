Energy Sector Update for 11/20/2023: VEON, SMR, ENLT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 1.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 2.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 2.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.3% to $77.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 2.2% at $82.34. Natural gas futures were down 1.5% to $2.915 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, VEON (VEON) rose 6.7% after saying its Q3 swung to earnings of $0.26 per diluted share from last year's loss of $0.29, adding that it now expects full-year revenue to grow 18% to 20%, from prior outlook of 16% to 19%.

NuScale Power (SMR) rallied 9.2%, after saying it will collaborate with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development center, to conduct a techno-economic assessment of a clean energy option for a US chemical company.

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) was down 0.5% after reporting Q3 earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

