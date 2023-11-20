News & Insights

Energy
SMR

Energy Sector Update for 11/20/2023: SMR, NVEE, TORO

November 20, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.4% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3% to $78.13 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.8% to $82.88 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.2% lower at $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, NuScale Power (SMR) shares jumped 5.4% after the company said it will collaborate with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development center, to conduct a techno-economic assessment of a clean energy option for a US-based chemical company.

Toro (TORO) said Monday it completed on Nov. 16 the sale of the M/T Wonder Formosa, a Handysize tanker built in 2006, for $18 million. Its shares rose 3.5%.

NV5 Global (NVEE) added 0.8% after it said Monday it received $17 million in contracts to support utility projects in New Jersey.

