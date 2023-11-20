Energy Sector Update for 11/20/2023: SMR, NVEE, TORO

Energy stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.4% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3% to $78.13 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.8% to $82.88 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.2% lower at $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, NuScale Power (SMR) shares jumped 5.4% after the company said it will collaborate with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development center, to conduct a techno-economic assessment of a clean energy option for a US-based chemical company.

Toro (TORO) said Monday it completed on Nov. 16 the sale of the M/T Wonder Formosa, a Handysize tanker built in 2006, for $18 million. Its shares rose 3.5%.

NV5 Global (NVEE) added 0.8% after it said Monday it received $17 million in contracts to support utility projects in New Jersey.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.