Energy Sector Update for 11/19/2021: VLO, TUSK, MARPS

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 4.8% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.81 to $76.20 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.38 to $78.86 per barrel, pressured by prospects of major economies tapping into strategic crude reserves to rein in prices and by the mounting COVID-19 cases in Europe. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.17 higher at $5.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valero Energy (VLO) slid 5.3% after the refiner overnight priced a $500 million private placement of 2.800% senior notes due 2031 and a concurrent $950 million offering of 3.650% senior notes maturing in 2051. The net proceeds, along with $750 million in available cash, will be used to fund the repurchase of selected senior notes issued by the company's Valero Energy Partners unit.

Mammoth Energy (TUSK) rose 8.3% after saying its Aquawolf unit secured a contract from a major utility running into 2024 and worth up to $5 million to provide civil and structural engineering and design services, planning, drafting, mapping, permitting and construction support for an electric vehicle charging station network.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) climbed 3.4% after Friday declaring a quarterly cash distribution of $0.106743 per unit, representing a 66% increase over its $0.064312 per unit distribution during the previous quarter and reflecting increases in both the volume and realized prices of oil and of natural gas the company produced during the quarter.

