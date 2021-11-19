Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/19/2021: TUSK, TTE, VLO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) recently declining by nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 0.73%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.66 at $76.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.42 to $78.82 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $4.95 per 1 million BTU.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) was gaining more than 14% after saying its Aquawolf unit has secured a contract from a major utility to provide engineering and design service for the building of its Electric Vehicle charging station infrastructure.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has signed a carbon credit exchange agreement with the government of Suriname to provide support for the government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country. TotalEnergies was down more than 2% recently.

Valero Energy (VLO) was slipping 2% after it priced its public offering of $500 million of 2.800% senior notes due 2031 and $950 million of 3.650% senior notes due 2051.

