Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2022: SJT,CRT,NILE,UGI

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.7% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.56 lower at $80.08 per barrel, earlier sinking as low as $77.23 before recovering a portion of its losses Friday afternoon. North Sea Brent crude was down $2.14 to $87.64 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures declined $0.07 to $6.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) declined 2.3% after the royalty company lowered its November cash distribution by 51% from the prior month, declaring payment of $0.171971 per unit compared with its $0.349121 per unit distribution in October.

Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) fell 3.8%. The oil and natural gas company Friday declared a cash distribution of $0.161024 per unit for November, up 8% over its October distribution of $0.149149 per unit and reflecting increased sales volumes and rising prices for natural gas over the prior month.

On the upside, BitNile Holdings (NILE) was climbing 4.2%, rebounding from a 2% slide earlier Friday, after announcing its acquisition of Circle 8 Crane Services. BitNile agreed to pay $16 million in cash and assume $24 million of the oilfield and infrastructure services company's asset-based debt through its Ault Alliance subsidiary. Private-equity investors Paramount Lifting Solutions and Circle 8 management also will receive 20% and 16% minority stakes, respectively, through the buyout.

UGI (UGI) rose 5.7% after the propane and liquefied petroleum gas seller reported a surprise Q4 profit of $1.13 per share, down from $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the two-analyst consensus of a $0.07 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue rose to $1.93 billion from $1.43 billion during the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.