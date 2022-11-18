Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2022: PBR, MUR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

November 18, 2022 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining by nearly 2.0%, weighed down by recent oil and gas prices. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 4.4% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.5% at $78.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 3.7% to $86.50 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.9% lower at $6.119 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Petrobras (PBR) was advancing by more than 2.0% after saying it has ended the sale process for Gabriel Passos Refinery in Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Murphy Oil (MUR) said it has entered into an $800 million revolving credit facility, a senior unsecured guaranteed facility due November 2027. Murphy Oil was 1.6% lower recently.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is planning to drill one oil well offshore South Africa's West Coast in the Deep Water Orange Basin block, Bloomberg reported, citing SLR Consulting, which is performing the environmental assessment. TotalEnergies was declining 0.4% in recent market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR
MUR
TTE
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.