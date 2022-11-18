Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2022: PBR, MUR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining by nearly 2.0%, weighed down by recent oil and gas prices. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 4.4% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.5% at $78.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 3.7% to $86.50 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.9% lower at $6.119 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Petrobras (PBR) was advancing by more than 2.0% after saying it has ended the sale process for Gabriel Passos Refinery in Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Murphy Oil (MUR) said it has entered into an $800 million revolving credit facility, a senior unsecured guaranteed facility due November 2027. Murphy Oil was 1.6% lower recently.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is planning to drill one oil well offshore South Africa's West Coast in the Deep Water Orange Basin block, Bloomberg reported, citing SLR Consulting, which is performing the environmental assessment. TotalEnergies was declining 0.4% in recent market activity.

