Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2022: CRT, NILE, UGI

Energy stocks were sharply lower this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.2% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.98 to $78.66 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was declining $3.06 to $86.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 lower at $6.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) fell 4.3%. The oil and natural gas company Friday declared a cash distribution of $0.161024 per unit for November, up 8% over its October distribution of $0.149149 per unit and reflecting increased sales volumes and rising prices for natural gas compared with the prior month.

BitNile Holdings (NILE) was climbing 3.7%, rebounding from a 2% slide earlier Friday, after announcing its acquisition of Circle 8 Crane Services, with BitNile paying $16 million in cash and assuming $24 million of the oilfield and infrastructure services company's asset-based debt through its Ault Alliance subsidiary. Private-equity investors Paramount Lifting Solutions and Circle 8 management also will receive 20% and 16% minority stakes, respectively, through the buyout.

UGI (UGI) rose 4.3% after the propane and liquefied petroleum gas seller reported a surprise Q4 profit of $1.13 per share, down from $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.07 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue rose to $1.93 billion from $1.43 billion during the year-ago period.

