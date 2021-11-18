Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2021: SMLP,HP,BE,NOG

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 3.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.65 higher at $79.01 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.95 to $81.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.09 to $4.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) rose 4% after US Capital Advisors raised its price target for the natural gas gathering and compression services company by $2 to $37 a share and reiterated its hold rating for the company's stock.

To the downside, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) shares fell 2.8% after the energy producer priced a $200 million public offering of 10 million common shares at $20 apiece, 6.9% below its last closing price.

Bloom Energy (BE) slid 5.6% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO KR Sridhar sold 7,104 of the fuel cell company's shares at an average price of $30.95 Tuesday to cover tax withholding obligations for restricted stock units settled under his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) shares dropped almost 19% after the drilling rig supplier reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.62 per share, compared with a loss of $0.74 per share during the September quarter last year, missing analysts' consensus estimate os a loss of $0.51 per share excluding one-time items in a Capital IQ poll. Operating revenue rose 65% to $343.8 million, also lagging the $350.1 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.