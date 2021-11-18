Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2021: NJR, TTE, NOG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was increasing by 0.16% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.71% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.65 at $78.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.67 to $80.97 per barrel and natural gas futures were 21 cents higher at $5.03 per 1 million BTU.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) was down 1% as it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.07 per share, down from $0.45 a year earlier after an increase in operating expenses to $529.4 million from $357.4 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for non-GAAP EPS of $0.11.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has partnered with Australian firms AgriProve and Corporate Carbon to develop natural carbon sinks and prevent savanna fires. TotalEnergies was slightly lower in recent trading.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was slipping past 1% after pricing its public offering of 10 million common shares at $20 per share.

