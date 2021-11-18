Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2021: HP,BE,NOG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks slipped Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 2.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $0.42 to $78.78 per barrel while global benchmark Brent advanced $0.61 to $80.89. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.05 higher to $4.87 per million BTU.

In company news, Helmerich & Payne (HP) shares dropped more than 14% after the drilling rig supplier reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.62 per share, compared with a loss of $0.74 per share during the September quarter last year, missing analysts' consensus estimate os a loss of $0.51 per share excluding one-time items in a Capital IQ poll. Operating revenue rose 65% to $343.8 million, also lagging the $350.1 million Street view.

Bloom Energy (BE) slid 6.9% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO KR Sridhar sold 7,104 of the fuel cell company's shares at an average price of $30.95 Tuesday to cover tax withholding obligations for restricted stock units settled under his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) shares fell 4.5% after the energy producer priced a $200 million public offering of 10 million common shares at $20 apiece, 6.9% below its last closing price.

    MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

