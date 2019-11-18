Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2019: HFC, COG, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.50%

CVX: -0.38%

COP: -0.48%

SLB: -0.71%

OXY: +1.21%

Top energy stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was down $0.47 at $57.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract lost $0.57 to $62.73 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 10cents lower at $2.59 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.91% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.14% lower.

(+) HollyFrontier (HFC) was slightly gaining after announcing a new renewable diesel unit, a new $1 billion stock repurchase plan and a 6% increase in dividends as parts of its strategic growth actions.

(=) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was flat after reporting that it has completed the divestiture of its 20% ownership interest in Meade Pipeline Co. for $256 million, excluding customary closing adjustments.

(=) Gulfport Energy (GPOR) was unchanged as it announced job cuts and said it would suspend its share repurchase program and overhaul its board amid weak natural gas prices.

