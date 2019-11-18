Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2019: CPE,CRZO,HFC,COG

Top Energy Stocks
Energy stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 1.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 67 cents lower at $57.05 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract declined $1.11 to $62.19 per barrel, December natural gas futures fell 12 cents to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.
Among energy stocks moving on news:
(-) Callon Petroleum (CPE) fell over 10% on Monday after Paulson & Co, which own about 9.5% of the oil and natural gas producer's outstanding stock, reversed course and said it would support Callon's proposed $3.2 billion acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO). The companies last week revised terms of their planned all-stock transaction, with investors receiving 1.75 Callon common shares for each of their Carrizo shares, down from the original 2.05-for-1 exchange ration.
In other sector news:
(+) HollyFrontier (HFC) climbed more than 2% on Monday after announcing a new $1 billion stock buyback program and a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share in addition to creating a new renewable diesel unit expected to be completed at its Artesia refinery company before the end of March.
(-) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) declined 5.5% after saying it has completed the $256 million sale of its 20% ownership stake in Meade Pipeline Co. Proceeds from the transaction will be used for the company's ongoing stock buyback program and bolstering its financial strength in a "challenging natural gas price environment."
