Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2023: E, SHEL, BP, HLX, AES

Energy stocks jumped late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index gained 2.2% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude surged 3.7% to $75.62 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent jumped 4% to $80.52 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3.4% to $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Nigeria is no longer pursuing legal action against Shell (SHEL) and Italy's Eni (E) in a long-running lawsuit involving an oil block called OPL 245, a Shell spokesperson confirmed to MT Newswires. Shell shares rose 2.3% and Eni climbed 1.6%.

BP (BP) is seeking partners for offshore wind projects in Japan and exploring investments in hydrogen technology to address inflation and equipment shortages in renewables, Reuters reported Friday. BP shares were rising 2%.

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) priced an offering of $300 million of 9.75% senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Its shares gained 3.3%.

AES (AES) is in talks to sell its 51% stake in a 1.2 gigawatt coal-fired power plant in Vietnam to Sev.en Global Investments, Reuters reported Friday. AES shares were down 0.3%.

