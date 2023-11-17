Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2023: CVX, HLX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down almost 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.6% at $74.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 1.7% to $78.72 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.0% lower at $2.970 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) has initiated supplying fuel to Venezuela's Petroleos de Venezuela, or PdVSA, with expanded deals approved by the US government, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed people familiar with the situation. Chevron was advancing 0.8% pre-bell.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) priced an offering of $300 million of 9.75% senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Helix Energy Solutions Group was up nearly 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.