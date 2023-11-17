Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2023: BP, HLX, AES

Energy stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 2.4% each.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was marginally up.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 3.9% to $75.78 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 4.2% to $80.67 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 4.7% lower at $2.92 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, BP (BP) is seeking partners for offshore wind projects in Japan and exploring investments in hydrogen technology to address inflation and equipment shortages in renewables, Reuters reported Friday. BP shares were rising 2.1%.

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) priced an offering of $300 million of 9.75% senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Its shares gained 3.7%.

AES (AES) is in talks to sell its 51% stake in a 1.2 gigawatt coal-fired power plant in Vietnam to Sev.en Global Investments, Reuters reported Friday. AES shares rose 1%.

