Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2022: ORA, IX, BORR, HP, NJR

Energy stocks pared a portion of their prior Thursday declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sliding 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.72 lower at $81.87 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.99 to $89.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.20 to $6.40 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ormat Technologies (ORA) dropped more than 10% after its stockholder ORIX Corporation (IX) priced an upsized offering of 3.75 million Ormat shares at $90 apiece, or 10.2% below Wednesday's closing price. ORIX was 1.8% higher in late trade.

Borr Drilling (BORR) has turned 1.1% lower, giving back a small midday gain, after the offshore drilling contractor reported a Q3 net loss of $0.30 per share compared with its $0.24 per-share loss the year before and missing the two-analyst mean looking for a $0.16 per-share net loss.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was 0.4% higher after the oilfield-services firm reported an increase in revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, rising to $631.3 million compared with its $343.8 million in revenue last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for $597.3 million in Q4 revenue.

To the upside, New Jersey Resources (NJR) rose 1.5% after the natural gas utility reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $0.50 per share on $765.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping prior-year comparisons and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $0.45 and $499.5 million, respectively. It also is projecting net fiscal 2023 EPS in a range of $2.42 to $2.52, above Wall Street estimates expecting $2.25 this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.