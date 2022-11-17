Energy
ORA

Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2022: ORA, IX, BORR, HP, NJR

November 17, 2022 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks pared a portion of their prior Thursday declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sliding 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.72 lower at $81.87 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.99 to $89.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.20 to $6.40 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ormat Technologies (ORA) dropped more than 10% after its stockholder ORIX Corporation (IX) priced an upsized offering of 3.75 million Ormat shares at $90 apiece, or 10.2% below Wednesday's closing price. ORIX was 1.8% higher in late trade.

Borr Drilling (BORR) has turned 1.1% lower, giving back a small midday gain, after the offshore drilling contractor reported a Q3 net loss of $0.30 per share compared with its $0.24 per-share loss the year before and missing the two-analyst mean looking for a $0.16 per-share net loss.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was 0.4% higher after the oilfield-services firm reported an increase in revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, rising to $631.3 million compared with its $343.8 million in revenue last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for $597.3 million in Q4 revenue.

To the upside, New Jersey Resources (NJR) rose 1.5% after the natural gas utility reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $0.50 per share on $765.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping prior-year comparisons and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $0.45 and $499.5 million, respectively. It also is projecting net fiscal 2023 EPS in a range of $2.42 to $2.52, above Wall Street estimates expecting $2.25 this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORA
IX
BORR
HP
NJR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.