Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2022: BORR,HP,NJR

Energy stocks were falling in Thursday trade, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 1.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $3.73 to $81.86 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing/sliding $2.83 to $90.03 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.25 higher at $6.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) has turned 1.6% higher, reversing an early 6.3% decline for the offshore drilling contractor, after reporting a Q3 net loss of $0.30 per share, widening a $0.24 per-share loss the year before and missing the two-analyst mean looking for a $0.16 per-share net loss.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) rose 2% after the natural gas utility reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $0.50 per share on $765.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping prior-year comparisons and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $0.45 and $499.5 million, respectively. It also is projecting net FY23 EPS in a range of $2.42 to $2.52, above Wall Street estimates expecting $2.25 this year.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was 0.1% lower, giving back a morning 3.2% advance, after the oilfield-services firm reported an increase in revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, rising to $631.3 million compared with its $343.8 million in revenue last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for $597.3 million in Q4 revenue.

