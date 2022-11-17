Energy
BORR

Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2022: BORR, BKR, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

November 17, 2022 — 09:23 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2.4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.1% at $83.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.5% to $91.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.5% higher at $6.36 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was over 5% lower after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.30 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.24 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16 per share.

Baker Hughes (BKR) and Technip Energies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new liquefied natural gas modularized technology for the onshore market. Baker Hughes was recently slipping 1.8%.

Ecopetrol (EC) said it has formed a new subsidiary, Ecopetrol US Trading, to sell oil, natural gas, and petrochemical products in North America and Europe. Ecopetrol was down 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BORR
BKR
EC
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.