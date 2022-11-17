Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2022: BORR, BKR, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2.4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.1% at $83.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.5% to $91.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.5% higher at $6.36 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was over 5% lower after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.30 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.24 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16 per share.

Baker Hughes (BKR) and Technip Energies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new liquefied natural gas modularized technology for the onshore market. Baker Hughes was recently slipping 1.8%.

Ecopetrol (EC) said it has formed a new subsidiary, Ecopetrol US Trading, to sell oil, natural gas, and petrochemical products in North America and Europe. Ecopetrol was down 1.4%.

