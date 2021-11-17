Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2021: NWE,BAC,RANG,NOG,OEG

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 3.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.1% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.40 lower at $78.36 per barrel, with losses accelerating after Energy Information Administration data showed that commercial inventories unexpectedly declined last week, by 2.1 million barrels. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.93 to $80.50 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.36 to $4.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NorthWestern (NWE) fell 1.2% after the electricity and natural gas utility Wednesday priced a public offering of nearly 6.1 million common shares at $53.50 apiece, or 3.4% under Tuesday's closing price. The deal consisted of slightly more than 1.4 million shares directly sold by the company and the remaining 4.7 million shares issued through a forward-sale agreement with Bank of America (BAC).

Diamondback Energy (FANG) slid 3.1% after a Scotiabank downgrade Wednesday of the oil and natural gas producer to sector perform from sector outperform previously.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) shed almost 11% after the energy company overnight began a public offering of 10 million shares, consisting of 9.5 million shares being sold by the company and another 500,000 shares being sold by Cresta Investments. Net proceeds will be used for the $406.5 million cash portion of the company's purchase of non-operated properties in the Permian Basin from Veritas Energy also announced late Tuesday.

To the upside, Orbital Energy Group (OEG) rose 7.4% after the electric utility Wednesday announced its purchase of Front Line Power Construction, paying $218.4 million for the full-service electrical infrastructure servicing company. Orbital said it expects the deal will be immediately add to its earnings and cash flow. The merged entity is expected to generate revenue of more than $300 million in 2022.

