Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2021: NOG, APA, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.66 at $79.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.40 to $81.87 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.072 lower at $5.105 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was shedding over 3% in value after it launched an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares, consisting of 9.5 million shares and 500,000 shares being sold by the company and its selling stockholders, respectively.

APA (APA) said it was able to conduct a successful flow and subsequent pressure build-up tests at the Sapakara South-1 appraisal well. The company also discovered sub-commercial black oil at the Bonboni-1 exploration well in the northern portion of Block 58 in offshore Suriname. APA was down more than 0.6% recently.

Equinor (EQNR) said it entered into an agreement with Korean East-West Power to jointly develop 3GW of offshore wind energy projects in South Korea. Equinor was 0.6% lower in recent premarket activity.

