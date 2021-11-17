Energy Sector Update for 11/17/2021: FANG,NOG

Energy stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 3.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $2.18 to $78.58 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 2.1 million barrels in commercial inventories last week, topping market estimates of a 1.20 million-barrel decline for the seven days ended Nov. 12. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $1.64 to $80.79 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.30 lower at $4.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Diamondback Energy (FANG) slid 1.4% after a Scotiabank downgrade Wednesday of the oil and natural gas producer to sector perform from sector outperform previously.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) shed 8.4% after the energy company overnight began a public offering of 10 million shares, consisting of 9.5 million shares being sold by the company and another 500,000 shares being sold by Cresta Investments. Net proceeds will be used for the $406.5 million cash portion of the company's purchase of non-operated properties in the Permian Basin from Veritas Energy also announced late Tuesday.

