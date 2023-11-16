Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2023: NJR, E, ET, TTE, BORR

Energy stocks were sharply lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.9% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was dropping 4.9% to $72.88 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was falling 4.6% to $77.44 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 60 billion cubic feet in the week ended Nov. 10, above the 42 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 4% lower at $3.06 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, New Jersey Resources (NJR) kept its quarterly dividend at $0.42 a share, payable on Jan. 2 to shareholders of record on Dec. 13. Its shares rose 0.5%.

Nigeria is withdrawing its $1.1 billion in civil claims against Eni (E) in Italian courts over alleged corruption related to an oil field deal, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Eni shares were down 1.1%.

Energy Transfer (ET) shares were down 0.9% after it said Thursday it has signed a non-binding heads of agreement with TotalEnergies (TTE) for crude oil offtake of four million barrels per month from the former's proposed Blue Marlin Offshore Port.

Borr Drilling (BORR) reported break-even Q3 earnings, compared with a loss of $0.30 per diluted share a year earlier. Operating revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $191.5 million, up from $107.9 million a year before. Its shares fell 2%.

