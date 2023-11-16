News & Insights

Energy
E

Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2023: E, ET, BORR, TTE

November 16, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were sharply lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.7% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was dropping 5.6% to $72.37 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was falling 5.4% to $76.77 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 60 billion cubic feet in the week ended Nov. 10, above the 42 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 4.5% lower at $3.05 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Nigeria is withdrawing its $1.1 billion in civil claims against Eni (E) in Italian courts over alleged corruption related to an oil field deal, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Eni shares were down 1.4%.

Energy Transfer (ET) shares were down 0.9% after it said Thursday it has signed a non-binding heads of agreement with TotalEnergies (TTE) for crude oil offtake of 4 million barrels per month from the former's proposed Blue Marlin Offshore Port.

Borr Drilling (BORR) reported break-even Q3 earnings, compared with a loss of $0.30 per diluted share a year earlier. Operating revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $191.5 million, up from $107.9 million a year before. Its shares fell 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
Stocks mentioned

E
ET
BORR
TTE

