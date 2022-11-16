Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2022: SR,SU,SU.TO,RNW

Energy stocks were falling Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index declining 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 2.5%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.62 to $85.30 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial crude oil inventories fell 5.4 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 11 compared with market expectations for a 1.9-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.29 to $92.57 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural-gas futures were $0.17 lower at $5.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Spire (SR) fell 2.5% after the natural-gas utility reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.66 per share for its Q4 ended Sept. 30, more than doubling its $0.32 per-share net loss during the prior-year period and trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for $0.64 per-share loss.

Suncor (SU) was declining 2.2% after the Canadian energy producer late Tuesday increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.52 Canadian dollars ($0.39) per share.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) rose 6.3% after the wind and solar power company late Tuesday announced its purchase of 3E, a renewable energy asset performance management and analytics platform, as well as narrowing its fiscal Q2 net loss and increasing its revenue compared with prior-year levels. It cut its net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 to 2.27 Indian rupees ($0.03) per share from 18.27 rupees the year before, while revenue grew 5.1% to 19.56 billion rupees.

