Energy
NVGS

Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2022: NVGS, SR, SU, SU.TO, RNW

November 16, 2022 — 03:55 pm EST

Energy stocks were finishing lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index declining 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 2.2%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.47 lower at $85.45 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial crude oil inventories fell 5.4 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 11 compared with market expectations for a 1.9-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.13 to $92.73 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural-gas futures rose $0.17 to $6.20 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Navigator Holdings (NVGS) dropped 8.7% after the liquefied natural gas carriers company reported Q3 net income of $0.03 per share, down from $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year and lagging the two-analyst mean looking for a $0.18 per share profit.

Spire (SR) fell 2.1% after the natural-gas utility reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.66 per share for its Q4 ended Sept. 30, more than doubling its $0.32 per-share net loss during the prior-year period and trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for $0.64 per-share loss.

Suncor (SU) was declining 1.7% after the Canadian energy producer late Tuesday increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.52 Canadian dollars ($0.39) per share.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) rose 4.3% after the wind and solar power company late Tuesday announced its purchase of 3E, a renewable energy asset performance management and analytics platform, as well as narrowing its fiscal Q2 net loss and increasing its revenue compared with prior-year levels. It cut its net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 to 2.27 Indian rupees ($0.03) per share from 18.27 rupees the year before, while revenue grew 5.1% to 19.56 billion rupees.

