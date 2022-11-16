Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2022: NVGS, GLNG, RNW, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by 0.9% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 2.0% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.19% at $85.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.74% to $92.23 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.58% lower at $5.818 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) was almost 8% lower after it reported Q3 net earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.10 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was climbing past 2% after it reported a Q3 net income attributable to the company of $141.1 million, compared with a loss of $91 million a year earlier. Two out of four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net income of $13.0 million.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) reported a fiscal Q2 loss of 2.27 Indian rupees ($0.03) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 18.27 rupees a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 5.60 rupees. ReNew Energy Global was declining nearly 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

