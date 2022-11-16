Energy
NVGS

Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2022: NVGS, GLNG, RNW, XLE, USO, UNG

November 16, 2022 — 09:25 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by 0.9% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 2.0% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.19% at $85.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.74% to $92.23 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.58% lower at $5.818 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) was almost 8% lower after it reported Q3 net earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.10 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was climbing past 2% after it reported a Q3 net income attributable to the company of $141.1 million, compared with a loss of $91 million a year earlier. Two out of four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net income of $13.0 million.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) reported a fiscal Q2 loss of 2.27 Indian rupees ($0.03) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 18.27 rupees a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 5.60 rupees. ReNew Energy Global was declining nearly 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVGS
GLNG
RNW
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.