Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2021: PEG,LFG,NWN,FTI,GEVO

Energy stocks eased slightly from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) also was up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting an 0.8% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.12 lower at $80.76 per barrel, reversing an earlier advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was climbing $0.46 to $82.51 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.16 to $5.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) was 1% lower late in Tuesday trading, easing from a small gain soon after the opening bell, after the electric utility reauthorized its $500 million stock buyback program, with future repurchases proceeding at management discretion. The share repurchases previously would have gone into effect following after the sale of its fossil fuel plants.

Gevo (GEVO) slid 5% after Tuesday announcing a memorandum of understanding with privately-held Sweetwater Energy to build and operate a cellulose and lignin processing plant next to Gevo's renewable liquid fuels facility in Luverne, Minnesota. Once operational, the new plant is expected to supply Gevo with up to 30,000 tons of biomass-derived cellulosic sugars each year for use as feedstock.

To the upside, Archaea Energy (LFG) rose 5.5% after the renewable natural gas producer Tuesday announced a a 21-year purchase and sale agreement with a Northwest Natural Holdings (NWN) subsidiary. Under terms of the deal, Northwest Natural Gas will buy up to one million metric million BTUs of renewable natural gas each year beginning next year, reaching the full yearly quantity by 2025. Northwest shares were 1.3% lower this afternoon.

TechnipFMC (FTI) climbed 5.6% after saying it received a new contract from an Exxon Mobil (XOM) subsidiary in Guyana to supply the subsea production system for the Yellowtail development in the Stabroek offshore exploration block.

